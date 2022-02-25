VIDEO: Ángela Aguilar and Eduin Caz go out to dinner together and unleash the rumors of romance?

Mexican regional music is experiencing a second wind, and therefore representatives such as Eduin Caz and Angela Aguilar are two of the greatest exponents of this genre today and in the last hours they became a topic of conversation on social networks because they were caught at an intimate and luxurious dinner, so all kinds of speculation began to emerge around the singers in which it is assured that they would be about to start a romance, so here we tell you everything we know about it.

But don’t worry, the person in charge of publishing the photograph where you can see Eduin Caz and Ángela Aguilar in a luxurious dinner It was the father of “La Princesa del Regional Mexicano”, Pepe Aguilar, who through stories shared a short video where he could be seen toasting with some people, while in the background you can see that at another table his daughter was sitting with the vocalist of Grupo Firme, who were being served by a waiter in a luxurious restaurant.

After the publication of Pepe Aguilar, The followers of Eduin Caz and Ángela Aguilar made quite a stir on social networks as it began to speculate that both would be about to start a romanceHowever, as far as we know, it was all about a coexistence prior to the Lo Nuestro Awards gala where the Aguilar Dynasty and the Firme Group will be present.

What’s more, their alleged romance is ruled out because it is known that Eduin Caz is marriedit is worth mentioning that for a few months There has also been talk of a collaboration between Ángela Aguilar and Grupo Firmeso many believe that this meeting between the two parties could have served to fine-tune some details of the song that they would record together.

It is important to note that neither Eduin Caz nor Ángela Aguilar published anything about their meeting. which took place in Miami, the city where the “Lo Nuestro Awards” ceremony will take place On Thursday, February 24, however, speculation has begun that they could sing together at this long-awaited event where the most important personalities in the entertainment industry will parade.

You might also be interested in: