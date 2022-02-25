VIDEO: Ángela Aguilar makes an impact with a presentation at Premios Lo Nuestro and snatches the award from her cousin, Majo Aguilar

the acclaimed Lo Nuestro Awards that recognize the best of Latin music with some of its greatest exponents. The ceremony takes place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida and as in every important event, it had a red carpet where various personalities wore their best outfits.

Among the many stars that came down to dazzle with their voices is Ángela Aguilar, one of the young women who has shaken the Mexican public with her songsbeauty and of course, for being part of one of the most recognized dynasties.

One of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter’s outfits was a completely black dress, but with some decorations placed at the height of the abdomen, in a mermaid cut with a sweetheart neckline and matching gold hoop earrings. That was how she paid a special tribute to the late Vicente Fernández.

However, the singer consented to the audience attending the Premios Lo Nuestro with an impressive interpretation of the song “La Malagueña” by Miguel Aceves Mejía. However, this was not the only thing that Angela gave everyone: she appeared with an impressive long dress in the style of a quinceañera.

Accompanied by mariachi music, the nominee for 7 award categories prostrated herself safely on stage and, making her usual hand movements, gripped the microphone tightly to sing the popular melody with joy.

This is how Angela defeated her cousin Majo

In the category of Female Revelation Artist, Ángela competed with her cousin Majobecause both released two very competitive materials since they have generated millions of reproductions, but It was the so-called “Princess of the Mexican Regional”, who managed to keep the awardafter in this division he also competed with artists like Evaluna Montaner.

David Zepeda and Susana González were in charge of giving this award to Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter, who were more than enthusiastic about this result, since they could not hide their emotion when revealing the winner.

And hearing your name, Ángela melted into a hug with her cousin Majo, with whom she has repeatedly made it known that she has a great relationshipand the rivalry that many handle does not exist, because first of all they are family.

