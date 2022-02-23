VIDEO: Ángela Aguilar reveals where she has ‘hidden’ Jenni Rivera on her ranch and ends the rumors

american singer Angela Aguilar it’s still a topic of conversation his talent and style capture the spotlight everywhere he visitsbut this time an old rumor put her back on the map, after her father used one of her live streams. to end with a crazy theory about his daughter and that he has Jenni Rivera hidden in his ranch, for which he revealed in which part of the property he had her protected.

All this happened during a recording of Pepe Aguilar through their official Instagram profile and said video was made to clarify that, for now, they do not plan to cancel any date of “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras”, in addition, He denied all the rumors in which he claimed that he had been infected with Covid-19 and once these points were clarified, it was when he showed off the beauty of Ángela Aguilar, who was being made up by her team and it was here that he took the opportunity to ask her to say all the truth about her and Jenni Rivera.

At the request of her father, the youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty took the opportunity to ironize and revealed the place of her ranch where she had hidden “La Mariposa de Barrio”: “It is hidden in the room of my uncle Toño, who is Antonio Aguilar Jr.so the response of the 18-year-old singer caused laughter from Pepe Aguilar and some other members of his team, in addition, the son of “Charro de México” also asked the singer if it was true that his real father was the recently deceased Vicente Fernández.

“Yes, also, you are my adoptive father, because I had to get the word out of someone,” were the words of Ángela Aguilar with which she once again provoked laughter from her team, in addition Dozens of followers who participated in the live recognized Angela’s great sense of humor and the excellent way of dealing with this type of false information.

The alleged link between Ángela Aguilar and Jenni Rivera was uncovered in April 2021 through a video that went viral in which various edited photographs were released in which both singers appeared.In addition, a whole story was built around it in which it was ensured that the Aguilar family offered their property to the “Diva de la Banda” after allegedly having faked her death in 2012, however, they pointed out that it was Jenni who commissioned to teach singing techniques to the interpreter of “Tell me how you want”, so many people did believe these versions, however, it was all false news.

