video announces the Playtest on Steam and shows Jerusalem – Nerd4.life

SimulaM announced via a new video diary that I Am Jesus Christ will soon be tested by a limited number of players via a Playtest on Steam. Furthermore, it allows us to see Jerusalem and find out the first information on a possible release date of the game in the PC version.

In the video, SimulaM tells us that it is possible to reach the Steam page of I Am Jesus Christ and request access to a Playtest based on the Alpha version of the game. Only the first 250 players who request it will be able to access, but it will also be possible to access a second session, scheduled for just before Christmas 2021.

Speaking instead of the exit date, SimulaM hopes to be able to release a Prologue version of I Am Jesus Christ in April or May 2022. The release of the game – probably in the Early Access version – should instead take place at the end of 2022.

A sunlit village in I Am Jesus Christ

Finally, the video allows us to see Jerusalem, one of the various settings of I Am Jesus Christ. This is obviously not the final version, but we can already see the access gates of the walls, pass through residential areas and arrive at the temple in Jerusalem. Pilate’s Palace is also shown. We are also shown where the house will be where the Last Supper of Jesus and the Apostles will take place. The video also shows the tomb where Jesus will be buried within the game.

I Am Jesus Christ allows us to experience the main events of the life of Jesus, performing miracles, meeting apostles and fighting against evil. The conclusion will be the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

Still talking about I Am Jesus Christ, a previous gameplay video in Unreal Engine showed us the graphics of the Sea of ​​Galilee. Also, a video in Unreal Engine 5 showed Lumen technologies.