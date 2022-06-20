VIDEO: Anuel AA names his ex Karol G in full concert instead of his wife Yailin

without pretending, Anuel AA He has gotten into a serious problem, at least with his now wife, yailin. And it is that the singer referred to his ex Carol G at a concert, so some followers point out that he has not been able to leave that love story in the past.

In the midst of a wave of presentations, the Puerto Rican interpreter got confused when mentioning the word “little baby“, as he used to call the Colombian singer. Noticing her, she immediately tried to fix the situation by changing the sentence to “chivirika“, as he calls his current partner.

“Where are all those who love the little baby?”, said Anuel AA, who quickly corrected what was said with the phrase: “Where are those who shout for the Chivirika?”.

The video of the moment has gone viral on social networks, where some followers have pointed out that Anuel AA has not been able to forget the interpreter of ‘Bichota’.

A few days ago, Anuel unexpectedly married Yailin, in a private ceremony in the Dominican Republic, attended only by his godparents.

“Love you. I never imagined this moment, nor how she felt about it. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me this happiness that I am living with you,” the rapper wrote in a post on Instagram, after declaring herself Anuel’s wife.

