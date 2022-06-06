VIDEO: As Derek Jeter’s tender daughter tries to tell

Derek Jeter one of the last legends of the New York Yankees he is greatly enjoying his retirement. Away from high-performance sports, he has been able to get closer to his little children. For this reason, this Sunday he shared a tender moment next to one of them.

The video, posted on his account Twitter went viral and shows one of his daughters trying to count to 20.

The girl, whose face cannot be seen, begins the count and reached 5 without problems, but from there she jumped to 11, then to thirteen, from there she went to 17 and then returned to 14 and jumped to 18.

In the meantime, “Mr November” he tried to remain serious listening to his little girl’s count, thinking that next time he would do better.

Hopefully in the next Jeter video I’ll have her daughter counting to 20 no jumps.

Derek Jeter’s daughters

During his time as a player, Jeter became famous for having romances with great figures of film and television, such as: Mariah Carey, Jessica Biel or Minka Kelly. However, the chosen one was the model Hannah Davis Jeter, whom he married in July 2016. Since then, the player and his wife have been very secretive about their family life.

Derek and Hannah announced the arrival of the first of their three daughters: Belle Rain Jeter, born on August 17, 2017. In one of the few public appearances she has made, she was seen at the ceremony. Baseball Hall of Fame September 2021 in Cooperstown, New York, for his father’s admission.

At the ceremony, Derek yelled at his wife and daughters at the ceremony: “My girls, Hannah, Bella and Story. You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream. You know, through all of you, with all of you, I am living another one.”

Story Gray Jeter was born in January 2019 and appeared alongside Belle Rain in a January 22, 2020 video on Jeter’s Instagram page. In the video, both girls appear listening to the phone call where her father is informed that he is going to enter the Hall of Fame. Belle Rain started to cry on her daddy’s chest.

his third child, RiverRose was born on December 2, 2021 and the announcement came in a tweet on December 4 of the previous year.

To educate the girls, Derek and Hannah decided to move to Miami to get away from the spotlight in New York and attend to the development of their participation, the Miami Marlins of the Major Leagues.