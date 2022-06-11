VIDEO. Bac, wine and agriculture on the program of the Grand JT des Territoires

News See my news

The Grand JT des Territoires is presented by Cyril Viguier. (© The Great JT of the Territories)

Like every week, our partner the Grand JT des Territoires, presented by Cyril Viguier, looks back on the news of recent days with a zoom on our regions.

Here is the program for this Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Baccalaureate: last straight line

The last straight line for baccalaureate candidates. Before the dreaded philosophy test next Wednesday, high school students are preparing and are already taking their first subjects. Report in the footsteps of a via candidate ATVfrom the beginning of this journal.

Mobility: the retrofit trend

How about switching from petrol or diesel to electric? The “retrofit” trend is developing in the automotive industry. This is particularly the case in Brittany, as we will show Tebeothe channel of the Telegram group.

Wine: whatever the bottle

Another trend that we will introduce you to in this journal is that of canned wine. A Gironde farm has just launched this new kind of production. Objective: to seduce another audience, we will tell TV7the channel of the Sud-Ouest group.

Agriculture: strong as an ox

Strong as an ox. You know, for sure, the expression. Well, it is showing itself more and more in our fields. The writing of VosgesTV will tell us about animal traction at the end of the journal.

