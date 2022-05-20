VIDEO: Belinda confesses that she has been through a lot of suffering and pain, because of Christian Nodal?

The Spanish interpreter Belindahas been happy and excited about her new projects in Spain that keep her focused on her career, this after ending her commitment to Christian Nodal of which he spoke for the first time, assuring that for now he closed the doors to love.

It’s only been a little over three months since Belinda and the Mexican regional singer ended their engagement. Although neither of them has revealed the reasons for the sudden breakup, the singer confessed that she had moments of great suffering and pain.

In an interview for “Ventaneando”, The singer pointed out that she has gone through difficult times in recent months and thanked the shows of support from her fans and her family, for whom she has tried to have a positive attitude and appear happy in front of the cameras.

“These have been difficult moments and I can tell you that today I am very well. Listening to me happy doesn’t mean it’s not difficult, not everything is joy and happiness. It has been a lot of suffering and a lot of pain, that’s life and today I can tell you that I feel much better”. BELINDA

The interpreter of “Light without gravity” stressed that for now she is not interested in starting a new relationshipcontrary to his ex-partner who has been caught with beautiful women and businesswomen since his breakup, recently with the model Mariana García whom he would have met when he was still in a relationship with Belinda.

“Right now boyfriend is not allowed for any reason, that topic is prohibited at the moment”Belinda said detailing that she is focused on her work and the promotion of the series “Welcome to Eden” that marked her return to acting.

On the rumors of an affair with the actor Álvaro Morte from “La Casa de Papel” with whom she was caught arm in arm during an award ceremony in Spain, He clarified that there is nothing between them and expressed his admiration: “Not every time a handsome man grabs me by the arm means that there is something.”

