VIDEO: Belinda reappears on social networks very sexy and drives her fans crazy

The man of Belinda is still under public scrutiny after the various controversies that have occurred around him after his controversial break with the Mexican singer Christian Nodal, and this time she surprised both fans and her detractors by reappearing on social networks with a photograph of her.

Belinda decided to generate expectation after sharing a story on her Instagram account that means her reappearance after she confirmed her sentimental breakup with Christian Nodal.

It was at the end of February when both she and Nodal, through their respective social networksconfirmed the end of their love relationship, despite the fact that they had the commitment to reach the altar in the coming months.

From that moment, The interpreter of “Dopamine” and the new idol of the Mexican regional have not ceased to be a topic of conversation in the entertainment world Well, more than one celebrity has dared to comment on what has to happen with the famous engagement ring.

Away from controversy and scandal, Belinda reappeared before her millions of followers on Instagram by sharing a story in which she looks quite smiling in front of the camerasomething that left all his fans quite calm.

In the image we see the interpreter of songs like “Love at first sight”, “Ángel” and “Bella treason” recorded in front of a mirror while modeling a spectacular look that helped her highlight her unquestionable beauty.

Smiling in front of the camera and wearing a spectacular coat, Belinda attracted the eyes of her millions of fans, who were happy for her return to social networks after starring in one of the most notorious breakups in 2022.

As if this wasn’t enough, The also actress made a movement to her camera to show that she has a heart attack abdomen because, apparently, she only brought the coat to cover her statuesque figure.

Aunt confirms incest with her cousin “Koke”

In the Gossip No Like program, they reported on a possible romance between Belinda and her cousin “Koke”, a relationship in which the singer’s relative would have been willing to have a child with her cousin, and it was a situation that according to another of his cousins ​​and his aunt Rocío, sister of his father Ignacio Peregrín, confirmed without hesitation.

You might also be interested in: