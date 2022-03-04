VIDEO: Belinda’s aunt confirms to ‘Chisme no Like’ that the singer had an affair with her cousin and cried for being exploited

Spanish-born singer Belinda is in the midst of a bigger scandal than the one that arose after her breakup with Christian Nodaland is that the interpreter would be involved in serious family issues that would include incest and fraud by her and her father Ignacio Peregrín.

In an interview with “Gossip no Like”, Rocío Peregrín, alleged sister of Belinda’s agent and aunt of the actressgave details of the darkest moments that the artist has experienced, as she even revealed that between tears She would have confessed that she is disappointed in her father for hiding the existence of her aunt from her, in addition to being tired of fame and would have contemplated retiring for a few yearsbut his father denied it, arguing that it is a “family business”.

“He had told his daughter that he only had one sister who was María Luz, who died along with her parents, and the four brothers, so I went to meet her with great emotion, great joy, when I found out that she did not know who I was, then I was shocked, because they were thirty-odd years old, that my brother had never missed my name, it seemed cold to me”. PILGRIM DEW

“I felt sorry for that girl”added her aunt, pointing out that Belinda supports her family since she was little when she began her career in soap operas such as “Friends forever”, at which time her father would have realized her talent and changed with her: “He ceased to be his father”, Don Ignacio’s sister revealed.

Among other details that he revealed Doña Rocío confirmed to the controversial broadcast that it was real that Belinda would have had a romantic relationship with one of her cousinsa scandal that created more controversy after another of his relatives, his own cousin in common, Guillermo, said that what Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain said was completely truereferring to the love affair that allegedly existed between Belinda and his cousin “Koke”.

Not only was the alleged romance confirmed, in addition, It was said that the young man whom Belinda affectionately called “Koke”, would have been willing to have a child with his own cousin, as they would have corroborated with screenshots of the conversations between the young peopleaccording to what was revealed by the program.

“I can’t talk much because I’m not authorized by my cousin, but if I confirm it, if we all know about the relationship”said her aunt Rocío, after Belinda indicated that she would take legal action against the media for alleged defamation.

