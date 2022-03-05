VIDEO: Bored? This was Farruko’s first concert after converting to Christianity and avoiding singing “Pepas”

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Farruko offered his first major solo concert in Puerto Rico on Thursday, describing those present as “brave” for accompanying him in his presentation weeks after converting to Christianity.

The Puerto Rican rapper and poet Gallego kicked off the evening by reciting the poem “167”, included in Farruko’s most recent album, “La 167”, dedicated to the road where he grew up in Bayamón, a city near San Juan.

Accompanied by his colleague ONeill, dressed as a mechanic and using a pistol-shaped microphone to dispense gasoline to a car, Farruko began his presentation at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan singing “Ki”, ​​which was also joined by the Mexican speaker Daniel Habef.

As a string group played their instruments, Farruko, 30, thanked “the brave” who attended the show, the first of three that will be offered until Saturday at the island’s main concert hall.

“Thank you for your presence tonight. They really are very brave. Many refused this call, but we continue to love them and pray for them,” were the first expressions of Farruko wrapped in the Puerto Rican flag.

“All the forecasts were against us: the vaccine and the news that Farruko had converted scared away many, but also conquered many who are here tonight. God bless you and thank you for that love,” he added.

Farruko continued his message by recalling that he had to move to the city of Miami (Florida, USA) “so that my career could continue to grow, but my heart has always been in Puerto Rico,” said Carlos Efrén Reyes, first name of the artist.

The protagonist of the night continued his presentation singing “Jíbaro”, “Pending subject”, “Time passes” and “Calma”.

Farruko continued the presentation narrating his life as a child and adolescent, and whose experiences were penetrating with the songs “I’ll go look for you”, “What’s wrong” -a song by Puerto Rican salsero Jerry Rivera, but in a reggae version- “Chilax”, “Fantasy”, “The Toxic” and “Nobody”.

The intention, however, caused the concert to become boring, as some people even shouted and demanded that Farruko sing, while others made the decision to get up and leave.

Despite this, Farruko continued the show performing “Xoxa”, “Mi romo”, “My lova” and “Obsesionado”, in which he criticized sexist violence by ensuring that “killing a woman does not make you more of a man”.

Despite this, Farruko continued the show performing "Xoxa", "Mi romo", "My lova" and "Obsesionado", in which he criticized sexist violence by ensuring that "killing a woman does not make you more of a man". EFE photo.



“More than forgiving, you have to learn to let go. If she doesn’t love you, God is going to give you another to be able to heal your heart,” Farruko pointed out and then sang “If you tell me yes,” and emphasized that before converting to Christianity, claimed that his personal life “was shit”.

With 15 years of experience, Farruko resumed the musical presentation singing “6 am” and “The blessing”, in whose theme he took the opportunity to emphasize: “I have not died, it is that I gave my life to the Lord”.

“Sorry for talking so much about God, but I collided with him,” he said, taking advantage of the moment to say that after announcing that he had converted, many people criticized him for the decision, but despite this, he treats them ” with love”.

Farruko continued the show performing “My way of being”, “Real warrior”, “Do not make a chorus” and “Delinquent”, remembering the moment in which years ago he was arrested by the authorities for illegal money trafficking.

Thus, the night continued with “Guerrero”, a song that he dedicated to the reggaeton player Ankhal, who is convalescing in a hospital after being shot several times, “Una lágrima”, “Yo te alegríare”, “Helicóptero” and “Pepas”, which he performed mostly except for the chorus “Pepa y agua pa la seca, to the world in a pill at the disco”.

Farruko ended the presentation with “Misunderstood”, “Incomplete” and “Thanks”, in which the Puerto Rican urban artist Almighty joined to form a “winning team” and prayed together.







