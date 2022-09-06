Video: Brendan Fraser’s moving cry before the ovation for The Whale

The Whalethe latest film by Darren Aronofsky, was presented this Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, which is celebrating its 79th edition these days. A film starring Brendan Fraser in the role of a university professor of literature weighing almost 300 kilos confined to a wheelchair for his morbid obesity, which earned the actor a resounding and immense applause before which he could not hide his emotion.

Based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale marks Fraser’s return to a leading role and, according to the first impressions coming from the Mostra, already places him as one of the favorites to win the Coppa Volpi for best actor and in a good position ahead of the start of the awards race, which will culminate with the Oscars which will be delivered in March of next year. After the screening of the film there was a loud applause from the attendees that lasted for about six minutes in which the protagonist of George of the Jungle and the saga The Mummy very emotional to the point of bursting into tears.

Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton, Ty Simpkins, Hong Chau and Sathya Sridharan complete the cast of a film for which Fraser spent six hours a day doing makeup and he had to wear a prosthetic suit that covered his entire body and that made him gain almost 140 kilos. “The torso piece was almost like a straitjacket with sleeves that, retouched by hand, looked identical to human skin, even the hairs were cut and put on by hand,” said the actor himself who was going to appear in the canceled Batgirl as the villain Firefly.

“It will be something never seen before. That’s really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and changing room were gigantic, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done, but I don’t want to be shy… I know it will make a lasting impression.”, had advanced Fraser As soon as the shooting of the film finished, in dialogue with Unilad. As for Aronofsky, this will be his big comeback after Mother!the psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem that generated great controversy: while some critics considered it a genius, many others recommended not seeing it.