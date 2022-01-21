video brings us together with the cast of the PS4 and PS5 game – Nerd4.life

Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios have released a new one video dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West. The new footage allows us to meet the cast which brings PS4 and PS5 game characters to life, coming February 18, 2022.

Within Horizon Forbidden West we will be able to meet, among others, the following personages:

Aloy – played by Ashly Burch, is the protagonist

Sylens – played by Lance Reddick, is an ally but also an enemy of Aloy

Varl – played by John MacMillan, is an old ally of Aloy

Erend – played by John Hopkins, is an old ally of Aloy

Kotallo – played by Noshir Dalal, is Aloy’s new ally

Tilda – played by Carrie-Anne Moss, is a mysterious character

The 7-minute video for Horizon Forbidden West shows us a mix of gameplay scenes and, above all, behind-the-scenes sections. The various actors present their characters to us, explaining their personality and objectives.

One of the most important and well-known names is obviously that of Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for her part in the Matrix as Trinity. Carrie-Anne Moss however, it is not presented in this video, probably also because her character is still mysterious and the development team did not want to anticipate too many details about it.

We also know that within the cast of Horizon Forbidden West we will have the opportunity to meet Angela Bassett, in the role of Regalla. The actress is also known for her role as T’Challa’s mother in Black Panther. Regalla will be one of Aloy’s opponents: she is defined as a lethal and determined warrior. The woman will want to end the Carja reign.

You can also see the recent story trailer, new images and key art released by Sony.