video calls change with the latest update

Absolute news for video calls on WhatsApp: the latest update changes the function. What will change on the app soon?

The updates never run out on Whatsapp, which is ready for a new update regarding the Beta version from Android. The big news will concern all Business account. The new feature will only affect video calls. Indeed the application intends to make video calls more accessible for all users. In fact it will be possible to enter the call directly from the updates of State.

In the last few hours the specialized portal WABetaInfo has posted screenshots online where you can see a new link to the quick video call. The novelty is introduced directly in the Status updates of our contacts. The link takes place under the link to make one quick voice call. The update in question is the 2.21.24.6 and is only available for Android. It will also soon be introduced in the official application.

WhatsApp, the groups also change: Community arrives

After the various controversies for the various disservices that often block users, Whatsapp is back on track right away and is ready to announce a new feature. In fact, the colossus of Menlo Park will soon launch the new instrument called ‘Community‘. The new feature was discovered by XDAdevelopers, after analyzing the version 2.21.21.16 of the latest Beta of the instant messaging application.

The portal has thought about explaining this new function better WABetaInfo. In fact, the tool will be used to better organize the groups already present on the application. This great novelty is ready to be inspired by similar functions already present on Telegram And Facebook. At the moment, however, users will have to wait a little longer before receiving further information on the new tool. There is great anticipation for the new feature which could debut with the next Beta version of the application.