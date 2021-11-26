Video calls, jokes and big laughs: Spalletti works on Osimhen’s psychological recovery

Naples football – Video calls, jokes and big laughs: Spalletti works on Osimhen’s psychology after the surgery. To report the news is today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport which explains how the Napoli coach is particularly close to his player in such a delicate moment.

“And the video calls of Luciano Spalletti contributed to bring back the smile on Victor’s tried face. In this case the coach becomes a father and cares for his boy like a son. Today, Father Luciano thinks about the boy’s psychological recovery, before being physical. And then on the phone down to joke, to try to play down with some recommendations because Spalletti knows that Victor is a boy with quicksilver on him and caution, especially in this first phase of recovery, becomes essential in order to then be able to take a second period for the actual physical recovery, which will bring him back to the field and to the football played “.