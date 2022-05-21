VIDEO: Camilo shows his wife Evaluna about what he does not do for Indigo despite being her mother

The birth of Indigo has again placed the name of Camilo Y Evaluate Montaner under the spotlight, because the arrival of the smallest of the Montaner clan generated much expectation. But this time an uncomfortable situation could end this great moment that her famous parents live.

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner have shown that they are very much in love with their daughter IndigoHowever, like all couples, they have divided upbringing and care responsibilities, so the singer of “I freed myself” does not change her baby’s diapers, so the Colombian revealed the reason for this decision. .

The 28-year-old artist is promoting his new song ‘Pegao’, in which Indigo made his debut, as he appeared in some images of the video clip. In this context, Camilo Echeverry, the interpreter’s real name, gave an interview to the “Hoy Día” program, which is hosted by Adamari López, in which he spoke about his new facet as a father.

In a talk with the Telemundo program, the interpreter of ‘Tutu’ and ‘Expensive Clothes’ announced that Evaluna has only changed the baby’s diapers “about four times”, who was born in early April. The reason is because she is the provider of food and other care, therefore, Camilo is the one in charge of cleaning little Indigo.

The Colombian interpreter commented that she is better than Ricardo Montaner’s daughter “only in diapers”, since “The diaper delegation is mine, Evaluna is the food delegation that is 24-7. I think that Evaluna has changed four diapers since Indigo was born, I change all the diapers, night and day“he indicated.

Despite the fact that Camilo and Evaluna have not yet revealed the face of their baby, Indigo has already become a celebrity, because from the day of her birth she became a trend. Besides, her grandparents Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez, have bragged about it on their social networksWell, while the singer of “I’m going to miss you” takes photos taking care of her, the interpreter’s mother launched a clothing line inspired by her.

The singers of “Indigo” have become one of the favorite couples of entertainment and the publicsince they have shown their love to the world through their Instagram accounts and their music, since in ‘For the first time’ they showed photos of their wedding in 2020, and in the song ‘Indigo’ they announced that they were expecting their first baby .

