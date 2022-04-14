VIDEO. Cannes: who is Mary Milton, the candidate for The Voice in Amel Bent’s team?

News Nice See my news

Follow this media

Will the Cannes resident Mary Milton pass the test of The Voice battles on TF1, alongside Amel Bent? Answer Saturday evening. (© YANN DEJARDIN / OFFICE 233 / ITV / TF1)

Her voice, first low then high, powerful, very warm and energetic, completely conquered Amel Bent during the blind auditions in The Voice, on TF1.

Marc Lavoine and Vianney even turned around at the very end of the performance of Mary Milton, singer from Cannes, near Nice (Alpes-Maritimes). It was during the show aired on Saturday February 26, 2022.

Of love in the battle

Saturday April 16, 2022, Mary Milton will return to the stage for the battles test. All she can reveal for now: “It was not a battle, but a trio, very strong between us. We wanted to offer the maximum of love for the public who will watch us”.

Love for music is the credo of this 25-year-old Cannes resident. “I was even singing before speaking! “, she likes to say. She has become a full-time artist since last year, performing on the stages of hotels in the city, after years of doing odd jobs for a living.

Tenacity and energy to spare

“I had dreamed of The Voice for a long time. I passed the castings five times and I was not selected. It was a real obstacle course,” she explains. Until this year, when it was finally taken.

I have been going through the stages since June 2021 and I learned in November by a quick phone call that I was going to do the auditions blind. I’ve been waiting for this moment for years: it’s the realization of a dream. Mary MiltonCannes candidate for The Voice in Amel Bent’s team

During this key passage of the show, she performed “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Three voices and three stars very marked in the only body of Mary. “I had trouble managing my stress and it served me badly in my castings. This song was a strategic choice because very energetic, it allowed me to release my stress”.

Videos: currently on Actu

Feminine commitment and values

An energy also taken as a feminine value and a force of commitment. “It’s complicated to enter the field and to continue in music for women,” she notes. “Few women rap today, but we are just as capable as men of doing it.”

A strong message that she wants to convey, as did in their time great ladies of music like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and still today with Beyonce. Examples for Mary Milton, who also explain her choice to join the team of Amel Bent.

An EP in the making

In parallel with the competition, the Cannoise publishes covers. She released her very first clip performing “Anyone” by Demi Lovato, whose videographer has become her “darling”, who also accompanies her on the guitar on stage.

Mary Milton is also composing and preparing an EP. She has just shot the clip for her first single, “Confy”. “I sincerely hope to be able to perform on stage singing my own songs. I am lucky to be able to live from my passion”.

Was this article helpful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Nice in the My Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.