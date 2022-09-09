[VIDEO] Cara Delevingne alarms for looking rundown, nervous and uncontrolled

Cara Delevingne’s family would already be planning an intervention so that the actress receives the necessary help

Celebrities sometimes suffer from nervous and emotional breakdowns due to their busy schedules; premieres, events, trips, filming, red carpets are part of her daily tasks. The hectic life of Hollywood has ended up betraying some celebrities, so their health has been affected in the long term. Such is the case of Cara Delevingnewho recently set off alarm bells after sporting a obvious physical deterioration.

Cara Delevingne was photographed at Los Angeles’ Van Nuys airport, apparently waiting to board a private flight. The images taken by the paparazzi generated concern among Internet users, who point out that the British actress looks deteriorated and in “worrying conditions”.

Cara shocks for looking run down; her family would seek to hospitalize her

The former Victoria’s Secret model was caught smoking a pipe on the street looking disheveled and even a source close to Delevingne testified to The Sun that both the celebrity’s family and her friends are extremely concerned about the mental health of Cara, who has also been exhibiting very strange behavior.

“We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been building for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need. She’s been burning the candle at both ends lately, and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Cara Delevingne was seen at the airport in Los Angeles, California, in a state of confusion and obviously not well. Her family plans to intervene quickly, so Delevingne will likely be hospitalized to preserve her health. https://t.co/P2ufI1YCUg — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 9, 2022

The actress came from the California desert, where she attended the Burning Man festival and according to US media reports, the artist did not eat or bathe.

“She had just spent days in the desert, not eating and looking disheveled because she hadn’t had time to wash up yet,” a source concluded.

Is Cara Delevingne in crisis? Pulling on a pipe while sitting in her car, she looks ashen, with sunken cheeks and dark rings circling her eyes. That glow which propelled her to a huge fortune and global fame has faded and changed into shorts that showcased the bruises on her legs. pic.twitter.com/UAUHXGKPwF — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 3, 2022

If it does not improve in the coming weeks, Delevingne’s family would seek to hospitalize the model

