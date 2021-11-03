Video card prices continue to rise in Europe

A 3DCenter survey on the state of graphics card prices on the German and Austrian market certainly does not bode well for the short term in Europe. On average, European shoppers saw a 17% price increase throughout October, starting November with an average increase of 18% for AMD and 16% for NVIDIA. Products now sell for, on average, 201% higher for AMD and 188% higher for NVIDIA than recommended. However, the average values ​​hide some fascinating details as to which graphics cards drove the price increase.

Photo Credit: 3DCenter.org

The increases of Radeon RX 6800 were the highest for AMD: their prices rose 49% from early October to the end of the month. If we take NVIDIA into consideration, the GeForce RTX 3060 it grew the most in the same period, with an average price increase of 30%. Also there GeForce RTX 3090 contributed significantly, recording an increase of 22%. Cards that hit high prices included some GeForce RTX 3070 Ti models that surpassed $ 2,000, tripling their recommended price, while a GeForce RTX 3090 even hit $ 4,029.

Photo Credit: 3DCenter.org

European buyers now find themselves with prices for AMD cards almost back to the highs set in early May. The price / performance / technology ratio is constantly changing based on these fluctuations. Interestingly, one of the NVIDIA graphics cards that saw the highest price increase was the GeForce RTX 3060, the cheapest of the entire range. This places an ever higher financial requirement for a PC gamer who wants to upgrade their system or build one from scratch. The closest rival to the GeForce RTX 3060 is the Radeon RX 6600, whose prices, as the data show, have remained stable throughout October. It is also a card that is currently 59% higher than its recommended price, compared to 129% higher than the GeForce RTX 3060.