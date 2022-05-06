Video: Cardi B reveals all the secrets of her Versace dress worn at the Met Gala

Invited this year to the Met Gala, Cardi B portrait a dress Versace to walk the red carpet. Crafting secrets, fittings, inspiration… Vogue.fr takes you behind the scenes of her outfit made up of a multitude of chains and precious jewellery.

Cardi B’s tribute to the Italian house

“This dress pays homage to American hip-hop culture as well as Gianni and Donatella Versace who were the first to incorporate it into haute couture.” she explains. Right in this year’s theme – “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” – this metallic look is intended to “reflect the attitude of the time”. Accumulation of gilding and rhinestones, bustier and embroidered tulle, the silhouette pays homage to success and opulence. A real technical feat, the dress represents almost a kilometer of chains and jewels in total. “Super sexy, super awesome, super glamorous” (as Joshua Ha Young Kimdesigner for Versace), this is a sentence that sums up Cardi B’s appearance at the Met Gala 2022.

