Video cards, prices continue to fall: some models are approaching the price lists

The price of video cards continues to drop. According to the latest analysis by 3DCenter on numerous German and Austrian shops, the positive trend that has begun to be seen in recent weeks is confirming itself with a decline in real price lists and a constant increase in availability. The latest detection fixed the average difference between the list price (MSRP) and the real price of AMD and NVIDIA cards at 35% and 41% respectively.

If the decline in recent weeks were to remain the same for a sufficiently long period, the cards from NVIDIA and AMD could reach the list price announced by the manufacturers in about three months. The point that “there is no guarantee in such projections and the situation could change again very quickly,” writes 3DCenter correctly.



Click to enlarge

Looking at the data, it can be seen on the AMD front that the situation is patchy with the Radeon RX 6800 which still costs 63% more on average compared to the MSRP. The Radeon RX 6500 XT, on the other hand, is only 8%.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Price (March 6)

3DCenter 6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT

Geizhals 235-362 429-660 519-739 789-1218 1029-1392 1099-1547 1344-1752

Alternate 269-314 469-479 579-619 799-989 – 1169-1259 1359-1699

Caseking 239-362 442-493 543-708 784-1029 1147-1360 1149-1371 1349-1752

Computeruniverse 255-320 456-680 548-739 815-989 1099-1211 1179-1547 1388-1823

Hardwarecamp24 266 469-519 539-569 799-849 – 1199-1289 1344-1359

Mediamarkt 239-326 460-469 – 829-930 1059 1249-1299 1649

Mindfactory 235-289 449-489 520-619 768-834 1039-1079 1149-1215 1349-1468

Notebooksbilliger 239-310 429-579 539-639 799-959 1069-1129 1179-1269 1349-1699

ProShop 249-280 439-537 543-615 799-968 1039-1199 1149-1320 1599-1799

MSRP $ 199 $ 329 $ 379 $ 479 $ 579 $ 649 $ 999

Reload + 8% + 20% + 26% + 47% + 63% + 55% + 24%

Change from February 13th -9PP -12PP -7PP -8PP -10PP -14PP -9PP







At NVIDIA, however, the price of the RTX 3080 Ti is approaching the price list (+ 16%)while solutions such as the RTX 3070 are still far from this target (+ 60%).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 (March 6)

3dCenter 3050 3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080-10GB 3080Ti 3090

Geizhals 349-609 529-749 672-1099 869-1157 879-1210 1179-1799 1519-1999 2185-3258

Alternate 379-479 589-699 749-849 889-1199 949-1169 1229-1299 1569-1939 2289-2399

Caseking 390-526 559-766 720-848 942-980 936-1108 1282-1642 1618-2014 2434-2947

Computeruniverse – 570-688 708-893 895-1119 939-1117 1219-1503 1646-2008 2185-3440

Hardwarecamp24 429 609 719-769 898-999 949-959 1269-1379 1684-1769 2285

Mediamarkt 369-456 569-649 699-820 990-999 910-1069 1229-1399 1549-1854 2239-2860

Mindfactory 349-366 1000 779 869-1275 899-1049 1189-1268 1519-1749 2199-2299

Notebooksbilliger 359-529 549-699 689-799 879-1049 909-1089 1179-1399 1657-1999 2199-2899

ProShop 420-649 649-669 – 949-999 969-1119 1299-1371 1799-1999 2249-2494

MSRP $ 249 $ 329 $ 399 $ 499 $ 599 $ 699 $ 1199 $ 1499

Reload + 29% + 48% + 55% + 60% + 35% + 55% + 16% + 34%

Change from February 13th -20PP -23PP -12PP -6PP -16PP -17PP -16PP -13PP







The situation is therefore not ideal yet, but undoubtedly gives hope that in the second half of the year it will be possible to reach “acceptable” levels for various models – and not to mention the arrival on the scene of Intel which could have a positive effect on the price lists. Obviously, this net of dynamics much greater than us (war) and unpredictable at the present time.





