Video cards, prices continue to fall: some models are approaching the price lists

The price of video cards continues to drop. According to the latest analysis by 3DCenter on numerous German and Austrian shops, the positive trend that has begun to be seen in recent weeks is confirming itself with a decline in real price lists and a constant increase in availability. The latest detection fixed the average difference between the list price (MSRP) and the real price of AMD and NVIDIA cards at 35% and 41% respectively.
If the decline in recent weeks were to remain the same for a sufficiently long period, the cards from NVIDIA and AMD could reach the list price announced by the manufacturers in about three months. The point that “there is no guarantee in such projections and the situation could change again very quickly,” writes 3DCenter correctly.
Looking at the data, it can be seen on the AMD front that the situation is patchy with the Radeon RX 6800 which still costs 63% more on average compared to the MSRP. The Radeon RX 6500 XT, on the other hand, is only 8%.
|AMD Radeon RX 6000 Price (March 6)
|3DCenter
|6500XT
|6600
|6600XT
|6700XT
|6800
|6800XT
|6900XT
|Geizhals
|235-362
|429-660
|519-739
|789-1218
|1029-1392
|1099-1547
|1344-1752
|Alternate
|269-314
|469-479
|579-619
|799-989
|–
|1169-1259
|1359-1699
|Caseking
|239-362
|442-493
|543-708
|784-1029
|1147-1360
|1149-1371
|1349-1752
|Computeruniverse
|255-320
|456-680
|548-739
|815-989
|1099-1211
|1179-1547
|1388-1823
|Hardwarecamp24
|266
|469-519
|539-569
|799-849
|–
|1199-1289
|1344-1359
|Mediamarkt
|239-326
|460-469
|–
|829-930
|1059
|1249-1299
|1649
|Mindfactory
|235-289
|449-489
|520-619
|768-834
|1039-1079
|1149-1215
|1349-1468
|Notebooksbilliger
|239-310
|429-579
|539-639
|799-959
|1069-1129
|1179-1269
|1349-1699
|ProShop
|249-280
|439-537
|543-615
|799-968
|1039-1199
|1149-1320
|1599-1799
|MSRP
|$ 199
|$ 329
|$ 379
|$ 479
|$ 579
|$ 649
|$ 999
|Reload
|+ 8%
|+ 20%
|+ 26%
|+ 47%
|+ 63%
|+ 55%
|+ 24%
|Change from February 13th
|-9PP
|-12PP
|-7PP
|-8PP
|-10PP
|-14PP
|-9PP
At NVIDIA, however, the price of the RTX 3080 Ti is approaching the price list (+ 16%)while solutions such as the RTX 3070 are still far from this target (+ 60%).
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 (March 6)
|3dCenter
|3050
|3060
|3060Ti
|3070
|3070Ti
|3080-10GB
|3080Ti
|3090
|Geizhals
|349-609
|529-749
|672-1099
|869-1157
|879-1210
|1179-1799
|1519-1999
|2185-3258
|Alternate
|379-479
|589-699
|749-849
|889-1199
|949-1169
|1229-1299
|1569-1939
|2289-2399
|Caseking
|390-526
|559-766
|720-848
|942-980
|936-1108
|1282-1642
|1618-2014
|2434-2947
|Computeruniverse
|–
|570-688
|708-893
|895-1119
|939-1117
|1219-1503
|1646-2008
|2185-3440
|Hardwarecamp24
|429
|609
|719-769
|898-999
|949-959
|1269-1379
|1684-1769
|2285
|Mediamarkt
|369-456
|569-649
|699-820
|990-999
|910-1069
|1229-1399
|1549-1854
|2239-2860
|Mindfactory
|349-366
|1000
|779
|869-1275
|899-1049
|1189-1268
|1519-1749
|2199-2299
|Notebooksbilliger
|359-529
|549-699
|689-799
|879-1049
|909-1089
|1179-1399
|1657-1999
|2199-2899
|ProShop
|420-649
|649-669
|–
|949-999
|969-1119
|1299-1371
|1799-1999
|2249-2494
|MSRP
|$ 249
|$ 329
|$ 399
|$ 499
|$ 599
|$ 699
|$ 1199
|$ 1499
|Reload
|+ 29%
|+ 48%
|+ 55%
|+ 60%
|+ 35%
|+ 55%
|+ 16%
|+ 34%
|Change from February 13th
|-20PP
|-23PP
|-12PP
|-6PP
|-16PP
|-17PP
|-16PP
|-13PP
The situation is therefore not ideal yet, but undoubtedly gives hope that in the second half of the year it will be possible to reach “acceptable” levels for various models – and not to mention the arrival on the scene of Intel which could have a positive effect on the price lists. Obviously, this net of dynamics much greater than us (war) and unpredictable at the present time.