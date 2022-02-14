Video cards, real prices continuously falling. Radeon RX 6000 the most palatable

THE prices from the video cards they are veering downward and to confirm this is the latest analysis of the German site 3DCenter, which analyzes the prices of GPUs in various shops scattered between Germany and Austria. While we are still far from the Manufacturer’s Recommended Pricing (MSRP), the situation appears improve week by week.

Video cards Radeon they cost on average 45% more than the MSRP in the latest survey of February 13, a significant drop compared to 63% about two weeks ago, while for solutions NVIDIA yes passed 77% to 57%. As you can see, not only is the price improving but also the availability of video cards in stores, which has been increasing steadily since September.

AMD Radeon RX 6000, price February 13, 2022 3DCenter 6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Geizhals 244-370 455-644 529-737 779-1078 1049-1439 1149-1547 1398-1799

Alternate 249-379 469-509 579-619 849-999 1099 1239-1299 1489-1699

Caseking 273-328 504 623-737 817-1269 1142-1147 1198-1471 1549-1845

Computeruniverse 279-350 – 599-723 860-999 – 1449 1499-1729

Hardwarecamp24 266 479-519 549-594 806-969 – 1239-1289 1419-1489

Mediamarkt 276-319 – 619-669 829-920 1159-1229 1299 1499-1639

Mindfactory 244-308 455-559 529-603 789-860 1069-1129 1149-1280 1398-1499

Notebooksbilliger 259-319 469-519 589-649 779-999 1049-1195 1179-1269 1449-1699

ProShop 320-370 – – 949-1029 1299-1399 1599-1699 1599-1799

MSRP $ 199 $ 329 $ 379 $ 479 $ 579 $ 649 $ 999

Real price + 17% + 32% + 33% + 55% + 73% + 69% + 33%







Analyzing the offer of AMDI am RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT models at a higher surcharge (55 to 73%) compared to the other proposals of the RX 6000 series, while the RX 6900 XT is only 33% more expensive than the MSRP. Followed by the RX 6600 XT (33%), the RX 6600 (32%) and the RX 6500 XT (17%).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30, price February 13, 2022 3DCenter 3050 3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080-10GB 3080Ti 3090 Geizhals 389-609 590-949 700-1099 871-1299 948-1399 1259-1839 1665-2289 2320-3215

Alternate 399-549 619-789 739-989 899-1199 989-1169 1399-1614 1689-2289 2359-3169

Caseking 456-492 674-745 725-904 967-1085 989-1365 1314-1642 1748-2169 2481-2947

Computeruniverse – – 850 1149-1249 1049-1199 1499 1799-1999 2639-2849

Hardwarecamp24 – – 729-819 939-1022 984-1084 1299-1379 1694-1769 –

Mediamarkt 429 640-699 730-849 950-1059 999-1109 1299-1608 1699-2000 2359-2881

Mindfactory 389-449 – 729-749 909-999 948-1025 1259-1299 1665-1899 2369-2399

Notebooksbilliger 409-459 619-699 729-869 949-979 969-1099 1299-1399 1719-1949 2349-2469

ProShop 549-649 713-849 829 949-999 1049-1119 1570 1799-1999 2449

MSRP $ 249 $ 329 $ 399 $ 499 $ 599 $ 699 $ 1199 $ 1499

Real price + 49% + 71% + 67% + 66% + 51% + 72% + 32% + 47%







On the front NVIDIAmost of the Ampere range it still costs over 50% more than the MSRP. The exception is the models RTX 3080 Ti (+ 32%) and RTX 3090 (+ 47%), while the cards with the highest load are the 10 GB RTX 3080 and the RTX 3060, with real prices higher than average of over 70% of the price list. The latest addition, the RTX 3050, is currently 49% more expensive than the MSRP.

All this happens in the face of a recent drop in the price of Ethereum(aspect that makes mining less convenient) and before the transition of the same cryptocurrency to Proof of Stake (PoS) compared to the current Proof of Work (PoW) validation mechanism.