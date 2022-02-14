Video cards, real prices continuously falling. Radeon RX 6000 the most palatable

THE prices from the video cards they are veering downward and to confirm this is the latest analysis of the German site 3DCenter, which analyzes the prices of GPUs in various shops scattered between Germany and Austria. While we are still far from the Manufacturer’s Recommended Pricing (MSRP), the situation appears improve week by week.
Video cards Radeon they cost on average 45% more than the MSRP in the latest survey of February 13, a significant drop compared to 63% about two weeks ago, while for solutions NVIDIA yes passed 77% to 57%. As you can see, not only is the price improving but also the availability of video cards in stores, which has been increasing steadily since September.
|AMD Radeon RX 6000, price February 13, 2022
|3DCenter
|6500XT
|6600
|6600XT
|6700XT
|6800
|6800XT
|6900XT
|Geizhals
|244-370
|455-644
|529-737
|779-1078
|1049-1439
|1149-1547
|1398-1799
|Alternate
|249-379
|469-509
|579-619
|849-999
|1099
|1239-1299
|1489-1699
|Caseking
|273-328
|504
|623-737
|817-1269
|1142-1147
|1198-1471
|1549-1845
|Computeruniverse
|279-350
|–
|599-723
|860-999
|–
|1449
|1499-1729
|Hardwarecamp24
|266
|479-519
|549-594
|806-969
|–
|1239-1289
|1419-1489
|Mediamarkt
|276-319
|–
|619-669
|829-920
|1159-1229
|1299
|1499-1639
|Mindfactory
|244-308
|455-559
|529-603
|789-860
|1069-1129
|1149-1280
|1398-1499
|Notebooksbilliger
|259-319
|469-519
|589-649
|779-999
|1049-1195
|1179-1269
|1449-1699
|ProShop
|320-370
|–
|–
|949-1029
|1299-1399
|1599-1699
|1599-1799
|MSRP
|$ 199
|$ 329
|$ 379
|$ 479
|$ 579
|$ 649
|$ 999
|Real price
|+ 17%
|+ 32%
|+ 33%
|+ 55%
|+ 73%
|+ 69%
|+ 33%
Analyzing the offer of AMDI am RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT models at a higher surcharge (55 to 73%) compared to the other proposals of the RX 6000 series, while the RX 6900 XT is only 33% more expensive than the MSRP. Followed by the RX 6600 XT (33%), the RX 6600 (32%) and the RX 6500 XT (17%).
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30, price February 13, 2022
|3DCenter
|3050
|3060
|3060Ti
|3070
|3070Ti
|3080-10GB
|3080Ti
|3090
|Geizhals
|389-609
|590-949
|700-1099
|871-1299
|948-1399
|1259-1839
|1665-2289
|2320-3215
|Alternate
|399-549
|619-789
|739-989
|899-1199
|989-1169
|1399-1614
|1689-2289
|2359-3169
|Caseking
|456-492
|674-745
|725-904
|967-1085
|989-1365
|1314-1642
|1748-2169
|2481-2947
|Computeruniverse
|–
|–
|850
|1149-1249
|1049-1199
|1499
|1799-1999
|2639-2849
|Hardwarecamp24
|–
|–
|729-819
|939-1022
|984-1084
|1299-1379
|1694-1769
|–
|Mediamarkt
|429
|640-699
|730-849
|950-1059
|999-1109
|1299-1608
|1699-2000
|2359-2881
|Mindfactory
|389-449
|–
|729-749
|909-999
|948-1025
|1259-1299
|1665-1899
|2369-2399
|Notebooksbilliger
|409-459
|619-699
|729-869
|949-979
|969-1099
|1299-1399
|1719-1949
|2349-2469
|ProShop
|549-649
|713-849
|829
|949-999
|1049-1119
|1570
|1799-1999
|2449
|MSRP
|$ 249
|$ 329
|$ 399
|$ 499
|$ 599
|$ 699
|$ 1199
|$ 1499
|Real price
|+ 49%
|+ 71%
|+ 67%
|+ 66%
|+ 51%
|+ 72%
|+ 32%
|+ 47%
On the front NVIDIAmost of the Ampere range it still costs over 50% more than the MSRP. The exception is the models RTX 3080 Ti (+ 32%) and RTX 3090 (+ 47%), while the cards with the highest load are the 10 GB RTX 3080 and the RTX 3060, with real prices higher than average of over 70% of the price list. The latest addition, the RTX 3050, is currently 49% more expensive than the MSRP.
All this happens in the face of a recent drop in the price of Ethereum(aspect that makes mining less convenient) and before the transition of the same cryptocurrency to Proof of Stake (PoS) compared to the current Proof of Work (PoW) validation mechanism.