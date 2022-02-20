VIDEO | Checo Pérez and his hard training for Formula 1 2022

Midtime Editorial

One month after the start of 2022 Formula 1 Season, the Mexican Sergio Perez is working his physique to the maximum to face the best possible way second championship who will dispute as Red Bull Racing driver.

Through their social networks, Czech Perez shared one video series in which he showed his thousands of followers the hard training what you are doing to deal with the 23 races which are scheduled for the next F1 season.

In the recordings you see the original from GuadalajaraJalisco, work on three different devicessame as require great effort to the 32-year-old driver who seeks to have a better performance in the new championship of the highest category of motor sport.

When does the 2022 Formula 1 Season start?

The 2022 season of Formula 1 will start with Bahrain Grand Prixwhich is scheduled for the weekend of March 20 for, exactly eight months later, to conclude with the well-known and dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which will run on the weekend of November 20.

It should be noted that the Mexican GP of this 2022 is scheduled to take place between 28 and 30 October. Another of the races that attracts the most attention is the one that will be run in Miami the weekend of May 8.