VIDEO | Chicharito shines with a double and Galaxy sends a message to the Tri

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is still enrachado facing the start of the 2022 Major League Soccer seasonbecause in the preparation game between LA Galaxy and DC United the Mexican he showed off with a doublea fact that the California team took advantage of to send several messages to the Mexican team.

After going down 0-1, the man from Guadalajara appeared at minute 25 to match the score after finishing off with his right leg a filtered pass that he received inside the rival area.

It was in the final stretch of the match when the Aztec striker equalized the score again with a shot inside the area that was impossible for the goalkeeper of the Washington DC team to stop, since he was far from the action. The final score was 2-2.

The messages from the LA Galaxy to the Tri

During the friendly game, the Spanish Twitter account of LA Galaxy shared several posts in which highlighted what Chicharito did and in which he also labeled the official account of the Mexican National Team.

The first tweet shared by the Californian franchise was a video where showed off a fantasy play by the Aztec attackeras he managed to remove the mark of two players and even made a tunnel.

Later, the team mls resumed posting CH14’s first goalwhich was accompanied by the text “hi hello how are you or what @miseleccionmx”. The thing did not end there, because for the video of Hernández’s second goal, the Galaxy returned to send greetings to the Tri.