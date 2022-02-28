Video: Chiquis Rivera shows off her waist with a tight dress and is compared to her mother

Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera drew sighs from her more than 5.1 million Instagram followers after uploading a video where she was posed in a striking dress that highlighted her waist. The singer proudly wore her new outfit, showing herself empowered and happy.

“She was feeling herself (She was feeling herself)”, she wrote next to the publication that gathered more than 50 thousand likes and generated hundreds of messages. Many of her admirers did not hesitate to compare her with her deceased mother, assuring that her body looks more like Jenni Rivera’s every day.

“Every time she looks more and more like her mother’s body”, “Wow how beautiful!… you look so much like your mother. Very proud of you”, “I got a Jenni Rivera vibe here”, “Blessed God and his perfect creations, you are beautiful”, and “Linda, you look like your mother”, were some of the messages that they left her.

Jenni Rivera also stood out for having a curvaceous figure, which her eldest daughter clearly inherited. The late Mexican regional music singer shone on the red carpets and in each of her concerts with attractive models that highlighted her curves.

The designer Adán Terriquez, who made more than 500 designs for Jenni Rivera, revealed to Univisión that the singer’s body was that of “a good Latin woman (…) People thought that Jenni was very chubby, but she had a well-configured body “, he pointed.

Despite having also inherited her mother’s security and rudeness, Chiquis has reported that it has not always been easy for her to show off her body. “No. I am not the thin woman that some might want to see in a tight dress, walking on a red carpet, but what I AM is, is a woman who is not afraid of challenges, of taking risks and trying something different, out of the ordinary. frequent”, he previously stated on his Twitter account, after defending the diversity of bodies and the criticism he has received on his social networks for not being thin.

During her participation in Jomari Goyzo’s Sin Rodeos podcast, Chiquis lamented that there is such a strong stereotype about how a woman should look.

“I’ve gotten better on red carpets, it doesn’t bother me as much anymore. What I want is to feel good in the dress. But, yes, she makes me sad and angry because if that same dress were worn by a skinny size 2 or 4 girl, they wouldn’t criticize her. As with my photos, I can take the same photo as a thin girl who has her thing, but I also have mine, and they criticize me, “she stressed.