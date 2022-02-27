(VIDEO) Christian Nodal fulfills the dream of a grandmother and takes her on stage to sing to her

James 13 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 33 Views

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Christian Nodal, last night during his concert in El Salvador, surprised an elderly woman who declared herself her biggest fan.

Through Instagram, the interpreter’s mother, Cristy Nodal, shared the emotional detail that her son had with a 92-year-old woman who appeared at the concert with a blanket in her handsassuring that she was the biggest fan of the singer.

Christian Nodal surprised his biggest fan at a concert
Photo: Instagram @cristi_nodal

Apparently, Christian Nodal ordered his staff to take the woman on stage and sang the song “Goodbye love” before the more than 50 thousand people who gathered at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

Christian Nodal sang with a grandmother at his concert in
The Savior
Photo: Instagram @cristi_nodal

Visibly moved, the woman holding the singer’s hand enjoyed the moment and was applauded by the audience with loud applause.

In a matter of minutes, the 23-year-old singer’s gesture went viral, his followers applauded him for fulfilling the woman’s dream.

Christian Nodal was applauded for the gesture he had with a grandmother
Photo: Instagram @cristi_nodal

Christian Nodal turns his new releases into success

In the last weeks Christian Nodal has shown that despite the love crisis he is experiencing after his breakup with Belinda, he is focused on his career as a singer and on the “Forajido” tour, prior to the release of his new album.

Maná and Christian Nodal premiere “I cried a river for you”
Photo: Capture YouTube

recently released the theme “We are not and we will not be anymore” and his recent collaboration with Maná, “I cried a river for you”, which registers more than a million and a half views on YouTube within hours of its premiere.

This is the moment in which Christian Nodal takes the granny on stage:

Source link

About James

Check Also

Noelia cancels participation with GranDiosas, they did not pay her

Noelia cancels her participation with the GranDiosas Doce tour | Instagram What thousands of Mexicans …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved