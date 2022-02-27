(VIDEO) Christian Nodal fulfills the dream of a grandmother and takes her on stage to sing to her

Written in CELEBRITIES the
Christian Nodal, last night during his concert in El Salvador, surprised an elderly woman who declared herself her biggest fan.
Through Instagram, the interpreter’s mother, Cristy Nodal, shared the emotional detail that her son had with a 92-year-old woman who appeared at the concert with a blanket in her handsassuring that she was the biggest fan of the singer.
Apparently, Christian Nodal ordered his staff to take the woman on stage and sang the song “Goodbye love” before the more than 50 thousand people who gathered at the Cuscatlán Stadium.
Visibly moved, the woman holding the singer’s hand enjoyed the moment and was applauded by the audience with loud applause.
In a matter of minutes, the 23-year-old singer’s gesture went viral, his followers applauded him for fulfilling the woman’s dream.
Christian Nodal turns his new releases into success
In the last weeks Christian Nodal has shown that despite the love crisis he is experiencing after his breakup with Belinda, he is focused on his career as a singer and on the “Forajido” tour, prior to the release of his new album.
recently released the theme “We are not and we will not be anymore” and his recent collaboration with Maná, “I cried a river for you”, which registers more than a million and a half views on YouTube within hours of its premiere.