(VIDEO) Christian Nodal fulfills the dream of a grandmother and takes her on stage to sing to her

Christian Nodal, last night during his concert in El Salvador, surprised an elderly woman who declared herself her biggest fan.

Through Instagram, the interpreter’s mother, Cristy Nodal, shared the emotional detail that her son had with a 92-year-old woman who appeared at the concert with a blanket in her handsassuring that she was the biggest fan of the singer.

Christian Nodal surprised his biggest fan at a concert

Photo: Instagram @cristi_nodal

Apparently, Christian Nodal ordered his staff to take the woman on stage and sang the song “Goodbye love” before the more than 50 thousand people who gathered at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

Christian Nodal sang with a grandmother at his concert in

The Savior

Photo: Instagram @cristi_nodal

Visibly moved, the woman holding the singer’s hand enjoyed the moment and was applauded by the audience with loud applause.

In a matter of minutes, the 23-year-old singer’s gesture went viral, his followers applauded him for fulfilling the woman’s dream.