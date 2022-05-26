(VIDEO) Christian Nodal shows off the luxurious mansion he bought to live with Belinda

A few weeks ago the Mexican singer Christian Nodal revealed that he was moving to the United States after his breakup with Belindabut so far finally showed some aspects of the mansion he moved into.

The 23-year-old singer shared a video from his official Instagram account, where Belinda’s ex allowed us to see part of the facade and exteriors of his impressive new residence in The Angels.

“My people, I just wanted to stop by to wish you a nice day, have a nice day, yes,” Nodal said in his material, in which he revealed more than he imagined.

The video only lasts 15 seconds of the new home of the interpreter of “Goodbye Love” and you can see a three-story residence and draw attention to its old architecture.

The house enjoys, in its exteriors, a terrace, green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a jacuzzi, a kiosk, some outdoor furniture and impressive views.

So far, more details about the interiors of the mansion are unknown, as well as the millionaire figure that he paid to get it, but it would not be surprising if that information came to light in the future.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago the journalist Mark Antony Silva He had detailed that Christian Nodal planned to live on that property with his ex-fiancée Belinda.

“That house was bought by Christian Nodal, where it has practically begun to be his new residence, because he says that there he can go out dressed as he pleases, wear or hang whatever he pleases, ride in the car in which he feels like it and that no one is chasing him, it is not the product of being kidnapped”, Marco Antonio Silva pointed out at the beginning of the month.

It should be remembered that Christian Nodal decided to move to the United States because he said that in Mexico he could not give himself the life he wanted, because he was afraid of insecurity and lack of privacy.

“It’s very complicated to live in Mexico, it’s like you can’t have anything to taste, You know? You cannot have your nice car, your nice house, because everyone is going to know where you live, everyone is going to know what car you are in, ”said the representative of the Mexican regional at the time.

Look here Christian Nodal’s mansion