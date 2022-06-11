VIDEO: Christian Nodal’s mother publishes a devastating recording about the ravages that her health has suffered

Although the Mexican singer, Christian Nodal It seems that he is rediscovering love when he is seen with the Argentine interpreter, Cazzuthe family of the young man from Sonora would not be having such a good time, because there is a very special person in his life who has never stopped supporting every step he takes and everything he does to become an artist of international stature.

This is Cristina Nodal, the mother of the 23-year-old who, since he was a boy, helped him get to where he is now.but luck has not been on her side, because for some years her health has been in danger.

Cristy Nodal, as she calls herself on social networks, shares the development of her illness through videos and photographs whenever she wishes. He has detailed that for three years he began with stomach discomfort, he ruled out various diseases in the gallbladder or hernias and in 2021 he underwent surgery that did not remove the severe pain he has.

By the month of February 2022 he stopped eating, he assured that he could not tolerate anything and in March he fell, he vomited anything, resulting in a malignant tumor in the colon, but after a few days in which the doctors checked again already there was no said tumor. It should be noted that in 2018 Cristy was diagnosed with cancer.

Through her official accounts, the businesswoman shared a series of photos and videos of the development of her condition and the transformation of her health.also in previous moments he has uploaded images with his famous son and thanking him for his visit.

“It doesn’t matter how busy you are, but you always do everything to be with us in good times and bad or when we need you most, already more than three years of struggle, but today I do admit that my strength was no longer there, I needed help. your hugs and the great love that you always give me my little family, Amely nodal Alonso Nodal JG musical soon this too will pass and my health will be stronger than ever God is great I love you thank you for so much Kisha, Christian Nodal”he wrote in one of the images he shared in which he appears embraced with the singer.

