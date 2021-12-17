Sports

VIDEO CM.IT | Manolas leaves Napoli. Monster offer to Insigne

Naples transfer market: monster offer to Lorenzo Insigne, Kostas Manolas leaves the Azzurri to return to Greece, at Olympiacos. Our service

He always has a bench in the house Naples the situation linked to Lorenzo’s future Insigne, also following the new statements released by his attorney Vincenzo Pisacane. As told by the editorial staff of Calciomercato.it, the Toronto, also through an Italian intermediary, has sent Insigne and his entourage a very important offer: 20 million dollars gross per season, about 11 million euros net per year for the next 3 years.

A monstrous offer that could make the blue captain waver. In the meantime, the one who has already left Napoli is Kostas Manolas. The Greek defender returns to his homeland and in the next few hours will be announced by theOlympiacos. The official status has already arrived from the blue club: from January the former Roma will be a new Olympiacos player.

