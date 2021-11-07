video compares game scenarios and reality, the result is surprising – Nerd4.life

The graphic and technical department of Forza Horizon 5 it is undoubtedly of the highest quality and has been praised by anyone who has had the opportunity to try the game from Playground Games. But how does it fare when compared to reality? Let’s find out together in the new video by ElAnalistaDeBits that compare some game scenarios with their real-world counterparts.

Digital Foundry has already praised Forza Horizon 5 in its video analysis and compared versions for Xbox platforms. The particular video of ElAnalistaDeBits instead compares some of the places, buildings, monuments present in the game world with those that actually exist in Mexico, such as the church “La Santìsima Trinidad”, the Castle of Santa Cecilia and the streets of Guanajuato.

The result is remarkable and demonstrates the great care, love and attention to detail on the part of the developers in recreating these elements in Forza Horizon 5 in the most faithful way possible. All accompanied by an impressive graphic sector, which demonstrates how video games are gradually getting closer and closer to that chimera called “photorealism”.

Forza Horizon 5 will debut on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC on Tuesday November 9. The game will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. If this movie has impressed you, then we recommend watching Forza Horizon 5 run in 8K on PC at maximum settings.