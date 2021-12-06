Tech

video compares the campaign with the criticized build of 2020 – Nerd4.life

Now that the embargo on the campaign reviews of Halo Infinite ended today the first reviews and analysis of the new Master Chief epic arrived. In all this ElAnalistaDeBits has instead taken the opportunity to publish a comparison video between the final version of the campaign and the sequences taken from the criticized build presented last year by 343 Infinite.

The comparison between a definitive build with a months old can be interesting to notice the improvements made in the course of development and it is all the more so for Halo Infinite. As you probably know, the game was harshly criticized due to a technical sector not considered to live up to expectations. Criticisms that had convinced 343 Industries and Microsoft to postpone Infinite for a year to improve the graphics sector and beyond.

In the ElAnalistaDeBits video we can actually see that the extra time given to the development team has largely paid off. Of course we are not talking about an absolute technical masterpiece, as we pointed out in our review, as well as the tech enthusiasts of Digital Foundry in their final analysis, but undoubtedly there have been numerous improvements, such as the new lighting system, the density of elements in the scenarios, the quality of the textures and changes to some “minor” aspects, such as Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor model.

Speaking of analysis and comparison, apparently the Xbox Series S version of Halo Infinite is worse than the one for Xbox One X.

