video compares the game on PS5 and PC with Ultra settings – Nerd4.life

GameSpot has published a video which puts a comparison direct God of War on PC with Ultra settings and the console counterpart, to be precise on PS5 with the next-gen update published by Santa Monica last February installed.

According to GameSpot’s impressions, the PC version compared to the PS5 “version offers small but discreet improvements with a higher texture quality and dynamic fog“However, the biggest difference is” in the shadows, which can change some scenes significantly. “GameSpot also points out that the differences in color tone you might notice in the video are due to the way these games were captured on devices. different and is not indicative of any real difference between the two versions.

If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review of the PC version of God of War, where Pierpaolo Greco states that it is a “well optimized conversion and capable of generating with a very high frame rate even in native 4K at pact to have a configuration that lives up to expectations. This does not mean, however, that the mid-range and low-end computers have been cut out because the native support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFx Super Resolution is able to strongly push up the counts frames without noticeable decreases in quality, especially in comparison to the original work on PS4 and PS5. It is clear that from a conversion available almost 4 years after the console launch, we would have expected greater granularity in the graphics options and, possibly , the total configuration of the controls even with the pad, but in front of this good god it is really hard to complain. If you haven’t done it yet on the consoles PlayStation, absolutely play God of War on the PC version – it undoubtedly is the best to see and face. ”

We remind you that the PC version of God of War will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store starting from Friday 14 January 2022. It has also been available for pre-loading on Steam for a few minutes.