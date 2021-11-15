video compares the versions PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

A few days after the global launch of Battlefield 2042, the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video which compares graphics and performance of the versions PS5, Xbox Series S | X and PC of the shooter of of EA and DICE.

The PC version that we see in the movie runs with an RTX 3080 using the DLSS in quality mode. Regarding the resolution Xbox Series X and PS5 reach the 2160p with temporal reconstruction, while Xbox Series S stops at 1260p.

According to reports from ElAnalistaDeBits, all versions of Battlefield 2042 run at 60fps: on Series S the framerate is granite, while on PS5 and Xbox Series X they suffer from some occasional drops, more frequent on the Sony console.

PS5 is the console that has the best implementation of temporal reconstruction, with images that are slightly sharper than Series X, but inferior to the PC version with active DLSS. The textures on the Xbox Series X and PS5 are practically identical, but in some cases the Sony console manages to come very close to the quality of the PC version. On the other hand Series X has higher quality reflections and anisotropic filter.

Net of the graphical differences, ElAnalistaDeBits states that all versions of Battlefield 2042 are well optimized.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on all platforms starting with Friday 19th November, however, players who have purchased the Gold and Ultimate Edition can already play it for a few days in early access, as well as subscribers to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass who can try the game for 10 hours. Currently, DICE’s shooter seems to have serious problems on the Xbox Series X, with players complaining of numerous crashes on the Microsoft console.