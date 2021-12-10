video comparison between PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the performance is not incredible – Nerd4.life

ElAnalistaDeBits offers us a comparison video dedicated to Matrix The Awakening, the experience in Unreal Engine 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. In short, the performance of this technical demo isn’t amazing.

Going into detail, ElAnalistaDeBits – in the video comparison – explains that this is the first time that we have the opportunity to make a direct comparison of Unreal Engine 5 on the new generation consoles. First of all, we are told what the resolution and frame rate targets of Matrix The Awakening:

PS5 – dynamic 1620p (usually 1404p) and 30 FPS

Xbox Series S – Dynamic 1080p (typically 828p) and 30 FPS

Xbox Series X – Dynamic 1620p (typically 1404p) and 30 FPS

However, both PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S use Temporal Super Resolution to bring the game to original resolution.

As regards the unique functions of Unreal Engine 5, ElAnalistaDeBits explains that:

Metahuman was used to create the models

Lumen is used for global illumination and reflections, but on Xbox Series S the quality is lower, with lower reflection and shadow resolution and more artifacts with ambient occlusion

Chaos is used for physics and destruction; vehicle impacts are great but cause performance issues

World Partition and Rule Processor are used to create the city

Nanite is used to manage the display of geometries: on Xbox Series S the quality is lower

Turning to performance, Matrix Awakening loads in under 5 seconds. The best console is Xbox Series S, followed by PS5 and Xbox Series X: the difference is a few tenths of a second. The frame rate, on the other hand, suffers both during movies (24/25 FPS on all platforms) and during gameplay (drops down to 20 FPS). The best situation is on PS5 and Xbox Series S, more stable than Xbox Series X according to ElAnalistaDeBits. Texture quality looks identical on all platforms, while loading distance is slightly less on Xbox Series S.

We remind you that this videogame experience comes in conjunction with the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrection, shown at The Game Awards 2021.