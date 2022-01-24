video comparison on the differences – Nerd4.life

Uncharted: Collecting – Legacy of Thieves is the protagonist of a new comparison video showing the side by side PS4 and PS5 versions, highlighting the differences between the two, actually not very pronounced at least as regards this particular video.

The video was published by the YouTube channel “Ultimate Gamerz” and it is not clear how it was made: as there is probably an embargo on the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves video materials, it is likely that the video was built based on fragments of trailers, so we are not really faced with an in-depth technical analysis.

To see therefore the differences in detail, together with the precise data relating to resolution and performance in this new PS5 version, we will have to wait for the classic post-launch analyzes, but in the meantime we can still have a general idea of ​​the improvements that should have been applied to the originals in this collection containing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: L ‘Lost Legacy in PS5 version.

The new additions on PS5 are officially those communicated by Sony with the presentation of the package, or the presence of three different graphics options with improvements applied, 3D audio, fast loading and DualSense controller support. As for the three graphics modes, they are the following: