Lionel Messi’s status as a ‘GOAT’ has been confirmed, as he was the only player to have the word on his Paris Saint-Germain warm-up shirt on Tuesday night.

‘GOAT’, a sneaker marketplace similar to Stock X created in 2015, is PSG’s new round sponsor.

They became an official partner of PSG in April and their association grew further in July when they upgraded to ‘main partner’ status.

The company’s logo, whose slogan is ‘the global platform for the past, present and future’, can be seen on the sleeves of kits, training shirts and other match-related apparel .

The contract is worth €50m over three years, according to French publication L’Equipe.

But before Juventus’ victory, only seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi wore the GOAT on his sleeve among all PSG players.

The rest of the stars, like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, simply had an empty space where Messi had the logo printed.

During the match, all the players had the GOAT logo on their sleeve, but there seems to be a special deal with Messi when it comes to their warm-up shirt.

Messi was involved in the official photoshoot to mark the partnership and is almost certainly a key factor behind the partnership.

In 2018, Messi took part in one of the most iconic photoshoots of all time when he posed with a real goat for Paper Magazine.

He was the magazine’s cover star for the month of June and the images taken by photographer Carles Carab for this feature were nothing short of stunning.

PSG beat Juventus 2-1 thanks to a brace from Mbappé in the first half, with Weston McKennie reducing the scoring for the visitors early in the second half.

The match was marked by an incredible brawl between Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes, who were teammates until the Argentine midfielder joined Juve on loan a week ago.

Ramos grabbed the former Roma player by the throat in the first half following a foul on Mbappé and was cautioned by referee Anthony Taylor.

