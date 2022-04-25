VIDEO | Connie Caliz shone with a great goal in Liga MX Femenil

Midtime Editorial

Since the Women’s MX League began to write its history, the pink tournament has given us great annotations, proof of this was the amazing goal signed by Connie Caliz during the game between Mazatlan and Xolos of Tijuana, corresponding to the Matchday 16 of the tournament Closure 2022.

It was at minute 32 of the match played on the Kraken field when the gunboat player showed its quality by masterfully collecting a foul committed by Tijuana on the edge of his area.

Conny did not hesitate and he hit the ball with great power and placementso his shot was impossible to stop for Alejandra Gutierrezgoalkeeper of the border team.

The final score of the match between Mazatlan and Tijuana finished 2-1 in favor of the locals. It was at minute 90 when Norma Priscilla Gaitan made it 2-0; while the goal for those on the border came in added time thanks to Inglis Yoana Hernandez.

Goal 400 of the Clausura 2022

It should be noted that the great annotation of Connie Goblet also meant the annotation number 400 of the Clausura 2022 of the Mexican pink tournament, which has one day left to conclude the Regular Phase and start with the Liguilla.