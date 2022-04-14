VIDEO | Cristiano Jr scores with Man Utd and celebrates like his father

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.13.2022 20:05:55





Like father Like Son! The race of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.son of the Portuguese star, with the basic forces of the Man Utd started in the best way possible, because the firstborn of CR7 showed off with a score.

In the duel of Man Utd Sub-12 before him Girones Sabatin the MIC tournament that takes place in Girona, Spain, Bicho’s eldest son put the 5-0 on the scoreboard and incidentally took the opportunity to imitate the classic celebration of his father.

After sending the ball to the bottom of the rival goal after sliding to connect with a diagonal,Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. ran to the band to make the characteristic jump that his father makes when he scores a goal. During the celebration, those present at the sports venue launched the famous cry “Yesss!”

The minor started the match on the bench and entered the game in the second half wearing a Red Devils jersey with the number 24 and not with him mythical 7 that his father uses both in the Man United as with the Portugal team.

It should be remembered that the 11-year-old is looking for carry on the legacy that his successful father has written in the world of soccer, so from a very young age he began to practice with teams like Juventus, where his father also played.