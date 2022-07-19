Entertainment

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes a fan’s phone

Cristiano Ronaldo was very angry. When returning to the locker room after Manchester United’s defeat on Saturday on Everton’s lawn (1-0), the Portuguese striker smashed a supporter’s phone by sending it violently to the ground.

The five-time Ballon d’Or is having a frustrating season with the Red Devils. Eliminated in 8e final of the Champions League by Atlético Madrid, Manchester United occupies only the 7e place in the Premier League, 11 points from the podium. And it was not the setback on the lawn of the Toffees that alleviated his frustration. On the contrary. Very upset by this new disappointment against a team fighting to maintain it, the former Madrid player expressed his anger by smashing a supporter’s laptop.

While Manchester United announced the opening of an internal investigation, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized on his Instagram account for this bloodshed. “It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my gesture of humor and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a match at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship,” he posted. It remains to be seen whether he will buy a new phone from the young fan.

And his apology may not be enough as he could be questioned by the police, who announced the opening of an investigation. “We are investigating the incident at the Everton-Manchester United match involving a Manchester United player as the players were leaving the pitch and we will speak with all parties involved,” authorities said in a statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are not going to win any titles this season.

On the sporting level, Cristiano Ronaldo will try to redeem himself next weekend when Norwich come to Old Trafford to allow Manchester United to continue to believe in qualifying for the Champions League next season.

