VIDEO – Cristiano Ronaldo stunned after a clash with the goalkeeper

Cristiano Ronaldo received a big blow to the face during the game between Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo is human! Those who doubted it were able to verify it this Saturday by watching the match between Portugal and the Czech Republic in the Nations League. The Lusitanian star took a violent blow to the face.

Big scare for Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 was hit in a clash with the opposing goalkeeper. He was punched right in the nose. He then started to bleed and it took the intervention of the Portuguese medical staff to stop the bleeding. A bandage was also put on him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to resume the match immediately. Obliged to follow the protocol, he was forced to leave the field. It was only three minutes later that he found the playground, his face swollen. A complicated recovery, since he missed a huge opportunity shortly after. The Mancunian lacked lucidity in the last gesture.

During this meeting, his 190e on the international scene, Ronaldo was aiming for his 118e goal with the Portuguese jersey. He already holds the planetary record. By 2021, he had overtaken Iranian Ali Daei.

Note that this is only Ronaldo’s third tenure this season. With his MU club, he has only known two before (against Brentford and against the Sheriff in the Europa League).