Video: crying of Víctor Aristizábal for the death of Freddy Rincón | Heartbreaking moment on ESPN | football curiosities

The death of Freddy Rincón is one of the news that will mark 2022 in Colombia. The immense sadness for the death of one of the referents of coffee football, as well as the causes of his death, have shaken football fans and any unsuspecting person, who knows what the ‘Colossus’ meant for the National Team.

And precisely one of his companions in the Tricolor, in the nineties, could not avoid his deep sadness on television.

Victor Hugo Aristizabalcommentators and panelist in ESPNburst into tears when talking about Freddy Eusebio.

“This is a very difficult thing, because We weren’t friends, we were family. We are Family. That generation of the nineties, we couldn’t wait to concentrate on the National Team, to tell each other, to see each other, to talk, to train, to compete, to laugh, to stay up late, to play cards, to argue and fight, for everything that happens in a family”, said ‘Aristi’ live on the broadcast of ESPN F360 ColombiaThis Friday, April 15.

“Uff! I am very hard, I still do not believe it, ”added Aristizábal, whose voice was broken due to the emotions of the moment.

“I like to listen to the audios of our conversations. I listen to them all the time. The happiness that talking gave us, of sending each other messages, of insulting each other, of telling each other that we loved each other. That’s for the best, because that guy was a great human being,” she concluded.