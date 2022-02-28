Video: Crypto Scams, False Promises, and Shady Businesses

The devaluation of the peso and high inflation rates liquefy the savings of Argentines. In this context, in the face of restrictions on access to the dollar market, cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly popular alternative, especially among young people. It is estimated that around 400,000 compatriots operate with this type of virtual instruments.

These digital assets are not backed by any Central Bank or government authority. They do not have the same facility as legal tender currencies, which can be exchanged for products and services, and constitute a stable reserve of value. That is, they do not guarantee that they can maintain their purchasing power in the long term. Speculative practices play a huge role in the volatility of cryptocurrency prices. Hence, its high volatility.

In this DEF report, we tell you about the criminal underworld behind this thriving business.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES: A BIG QUESTION

With a single click, the dream of becoming an overnight millionaire seems within reach. But that dream can turn into a nightmare when scammers enter the scene. They usually offer interested parties a safe scheme for their investments and, for that, they must maintain the façade of a sustainable business. To do this, they need a constant flow of new savers to ensure fresh funds.

In Argentina, it is estimated that around 400,000 people operate with this type of virtual instruments. (EFE)

Organizers often illegally use influencers and celebrities on social networks to attract investors. Emails and messages on social networks are also used “disguised” to make it appear that they were sent from a legitimate and reliable source. In addition, false mobile applications are created, which give access to fictitious virtual wallets to follow the supposed evolution of investments. And, through malicious applications, sensitive personal data can be stolen that allows access to the funds of unsuspecting investors.

Argentina is no stranger to this type of deception. The recent suspicion of fraud with the cryptocurrency Zoe Cash It adds to previous cases of companies that promote themselves through web pages in which they offer to invest dollars in cryptocurrencies and thus “live on your savings.” Yields that are disproportionate to market rates and the rapid delivery of dividends are usually effective hooks to build customer loyalty.

ARGENTINA: WARNINGS AND CALLS FOR ATTENTION

It should be noted that, in our country, the Central Bank (BCRA) and the National Securities Commission (CNV) have already been warning, among other things, that “the balances registered in virtual wallets of crypto assets do not have deposit insurance or the safeguards that the current regulation provides users of financial services. “Currently, there are no crypto assets in Argentina or tokens whose acquisition or possession may benefit from any of the guarantees provided by the regulations for banking or investment services”, the BCRA and the CNV specified in a joint statement.

The case of the recent suspicion of fraud with the cryptocurrency Zoe Cash adds to previous cases of companies that promote themselves through web pages in which they offer to invest dollars in cryptocurrencies. (Frank Fafasuli)

The authorities have pointed out that “the information provided by crypto asset service providers may be complex or incomplete and may not adequately disclose the risks faced by investors.” Additionally, they warn that “platforms can be subject to cyberattacks that involve the loss or theft of user access codes.”

It should be clarified that not everything that surrounds the world of cryptocurrencies is illegal. There are certified and verified companies on the Internet that carry out perfectly legal operations. Therefore, before embarking on this type of investment, it is essential to check the history of the company and confirm the security of the websites and applications used.

