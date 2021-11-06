video dedicated to customization and circuits check online in advance – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 is often the center of attention in recent weeks, thanks to various trailer “Behind the Scenes”. These videos show series creator Kazunori Yamauchi discussing every aspect of the game (like Photo mode). However, it appears that two more such trailers have accidentally leaked online, courtesy of the Latin America division of marketing firm Solutions 2 GO. The videos were removed promptly, but even more quickly reloaded by GT Planet. You can see one above and a second just below.

The subtitles are in Spanish, but the trailers allow you to see the details on the car customizations and on the game tracks. Unlike Gran Turismo Sport, players can customize various parts of the car, from engine to suspension to braking. As it turns out, Gran Turismo 7 will include the largest number of tuning parts in the series.

As for the traced, Yamauchi does not detail all the different circuits (although the Nurburgring is confirmed as his favorite). However, it talks about the scanning process and how the tracings have a “tangible reality”. The trailer also provides a look at other cars such as the Ferrari, the Aston Martin One-77 and the Aston Martin Vulcan.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. Remember that pre-orders are still available for PS4 and PS5 on Amazon of Gran Turismo 7, 25th Anniversary Edition included.