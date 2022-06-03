VIDEO: Diego Luna speaks in Spain about violence against women in Mexico

On the occasion of promoting his new play in Spain, the protagonist of the next series of Sar Wars: Andor lamented the terrible situation of violence against women in Mexico.

Mexico City, June 2 (However).- During a interview for a program in Spainthe Mexican actor Diego Luna I know pronounced about the situation of violence against women that is lived in Mexico.

On the occasion of promoting its staging Every time we say goodbye better, Luna was invited to the program the anthill of Spain and took the opportunity to pronounce on Mexico.

“My country is in critical moments. There is a brutal lack of control. Violence is growing and normalizing, which is very dangerous. We are getting used to it existing”, mentioned the actor of Rude and Corny.

He also regretted that the Mexican territory is “the most dangerous country in Latin America” ​​especially mentioning violence against women.

Born in Mexico City in 1979, Diego Luna is the son of famed Mexican architect, set designer, professor and academic Alejandro Luna and artist and costume designer Fiona Alexander, who worked with Carlos Saura on Antoinette.

During the 1990s, he participated in telenovelas such as the jackpot either grandpa and mejobs that he alternated with feature films such as Amber, Brunette, A trickle of blood, The comet either A sweet smell of death.

His time in Hollywood is plagued with critical and public successes such as Fridastarring Salma Hayek; The terminal, by Steven Spielberg and with Tom Hanks in the title role; science fiction blockbuster Elysium; A Rainy Day in New Yorkunder the orders of Woody Allen; open-rangeby Kevin Costner; either Milkby Gus Van Sant.

An innate talent that has also been reflected on the small screen, where he stood out in series such as Narcos: Mexicoin which he played Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, one of the founders of the Guadalajara cartel, a role that earned him the Platinum Award for best performance.

Among his next projects is the Disney + series Andora long-awaited Lucasfilm production in which the Mexican recovers the character of Cassian Andor, a prequel to the great global success that he himself starred in with Felicity Jones in 2016 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

His first foray into the world of directing was with the documentary JC Chavez and some time later he filmed his first work of fiction, Abela work written and directed by the artist himself that went through such important competitions as Sundance, Cannes or San Sebastián, where he won the Horizontes Latinos Award.