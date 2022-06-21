VIDEO: Drew Barrymore destroys his kitchen with a sledgehammer and this is why

United States.- Drew Barrymore don’t hesitate when it comes to renovations in her home, because as seen in a recent Instagram video, which was uploaded by her to her talk show this afternoon, Drew Barrymore Show, she is changing everything. In the clip, the actress can be seen aggressively hitting some tiled walls and shelves in her “very pink kitchen” with a hammer.

Don’t worry about me, I’m having the best time of my LIFE,” said the famous along with the video with the Home Depot song.

The actress wasn’t kidding when she said it. She was sporting some goggles as she sledgehammered her stuff, however, she couldn’t help but let out a few laughs during the process of demolishing her despite exclaiming “Ouch” in the middle of the whole process. . To ensure a good shot, the actress approached the scene from different perspectives. At one point she could be seen on a stairway and at others on her pink countertop.

The host of the Drew Barrymore Show is not the first time that she remodels the home, because a year ago, the famous documented the completion of her kitchen project. She uploaded the final renovation to her Instagram account in August, where she wrote, “Kitchen Reno Complete.” This along with several photos with the hashtag #itwuntstaythisneat. Additionally, she tagged her cookware line called Cook With Beautiful.

But that was not all, because apart from her house, the famous also took the time to renovate other houses. And because she likes her sense of style and her home design, she has a segment on her show which is known as Designed by Drew. Also, to reward those who deserve it, Mikel Welch, who is the Drew Crew’s design expert, and the actress, are in charge of remodeling other people’s houses, thus spreading their positivity in the world.

Source: Pure Show