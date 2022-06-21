Entertainment

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore destroys his kitchen with a sledgehammer and this is why

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

United States.- Drew Barrymore don’t hesitate when it comes to renovations in her home, because as seen in a recent Instagram video, which was uploaded by her to her talk show this afternoon, Drew Barrymore Show, she is changing everything. In the clip, the actress can be seen aggressively hitting some tiled walls and shelves in her “very pink kitchen” with a hammer.

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

LCDLF2: Who left La Casa de los Famosos today, Monday, June 20? Niurka expelled!

7 mins ago

Pique caught in the act of adultery by Shakira!

9 mins ago

Rosalía imposes a trend with pleated skirt ideal for summer

18 mins ago

Julia Roberts and the perfect shoes to wear with a skirt

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button