VIDEO: Drew Barrymore invents viral challenge on TikTok

drew Barrymore By opening her TikTok account, she has surprised her fans since the actress usually uploads fun and inspiring content, thus demonstrating her personality and lifestyle. The host has also managed to captivate Internet users so much that she recently invented her own viral challenge.

Everything happened thanks to a clip in which the actress is seen dancing in the rain with the best attitude and in the short video the 47-year-old interpreter is seen taking off her glasses and looking up at the sky while saying between laughs: “Whenever you can, go out in the rain, don’t miss the opportunity!”

The video you received was so inspiring and full of good vibes more than 3 million likes, has been shared more than 40 thousand times. Just like now, his fans are replicating it with their own audio and with the hashtag #JustRunOutInTheRain.

This is not the first video in which Drew Barrymore talks about not being afraid of the rain since on multiple occasions he has said that it is a good idea to get soaked and walk in the rain, motivating Internet users to do exactly the same.

And it is that the actress’s followers have applauded that she has overcome her drug and alcohol addiction problems, in which she was immersed due to a traumatic childhood.

Check out the video of Drew Barrymore who became a challenge here: