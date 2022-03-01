VIDEO: El Francotirarock and Jennifer Aniston’s salad – El Francotirarock

Feb 24 2022 8:27Updated 08:32

In the Internet searches that our comedian usually does to find topics to talk about in the section he has daily in ‘The Pirate and his gang’, he sometimes finds good material with which to make jokes. Today he was struck by the fact that it has come to light that Jennifer Aniston was eating the same salad every day for at least 10 years. Álex Clavero wanted to clarify that this means that she has been preparing the same food for so long and not that she has been trying to finish the plate for a decade. This sounded familiar to Clavero: Be careful, in the bar below my house there is a salad that is older than my daughter… The owner doesn’t know when it is because it came with the transfer! You stare at it and think: They paid for those potatoes in pesetas!”.

Sniperrock thinks that between how pretty she is and how much salad she eats, when she farts she smells like freshly cut grass. And according to the saying of what you eat, it was believed that’s why Aniston has such a good plant. “He says phrases like… ‘I don’t eat healthy, peas’, I don’t pee, dressing!’”, Explains Rock FM’s humor wizard. There are people who are very out of habit when it comes to food. He prefers not to think too much and to have a menu designed for the week that admits few changes. Clavero thinks that the salad is not the same but she is sure more than the garlic and also makes a suggestion: “But being Rachel… She should eat more at the Kentucky Friends Chicken!”.