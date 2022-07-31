VIDEO. Elena Villatoro shows off her skin in a tight ‘outfit’

In the best style of the Bronx Diva, the Salvadoran JLo shot the thermometer in social networks with a daring black outfit that makes her look regal.

“Proud of my skin,” Elena Villatoro wrote at the bottom of a reel, in which she looks fabulous dressed in a very tight black outfit in the best style of Jennifer Lopez.

Her sexy ‘outfit’ emulates the outfit worn by actress Halle Berry in her version of DC Comic’s antiheroine, Catwoman.

Read also: Jacky Bracamontes is on vacation in Italy and unleashes passions with tight swimsuits

Very sure of herself, the Salvadoran J. Lo walks with her jumsuit through an outdoor corridor, while putting on her sunglasses

In a matter of hours, the gorgeous influencer generated thousands of “likes” and dozens of comments.

The compatriot is faithful to her exercise routines and with this set she shows off her well-structured figure. VIDEO: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqaPOTgApM/

His loyal fans dedicated him a wave of emoticons and a variety of compliments.

“That outfit is heart-stopping”, “But I love it!!!! Secillitaaaaaaaaaaaa as always sis!!!”, “Mamasota”, “Spectacular”, “Wow”, “Ok, super pretty beautiful lady”, “That’s a lot of pressure”, “Precious beautiful little elen, a real goddess, I love it”, were some of the messages of his followers.

It may interest you: The message full of motivation with which Adamari López captivates on Instagram

It should be noted that the Cuscatleca host also made an impact with the look chosen to attend the “Extraterrestrials” concert last Friday, a tight black outfit very similar to the outfit she wears in her most recent reels.

There is no doubt that the dynamic and healthy lifestyle that Villatoro strives for is evident in any outfit he wears.

RETURN TO HOME