Entertainment

VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski criticized her ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in a Tik Tok comic

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Emily Ratajkowski.

Photo: BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Amid speculation about the reason that led her to end her relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard, the actress Emily Ratajkowski He sent her a forceful message through a video that soon went viral through Tik Tok. Here we tell you the details!

During the last hours a short clip has gained strength in which the North American model joined the viral trend “He’s a 10 but…”this in collaboration with the user @Pierina.

In the video, Emily Ratajkowski is seen nodding to the statement heard in the audio that started the trend, which read: “When he thinks it’s a 10 because he threw you, but you like ugly men.”

Likewise, the businesswoman lip-synchronized with an excerpt from the rap track “Pump 101” by Digga D & Still Brickin, in which she said “How can I say this in a friendly way?”.

To give the final blow, the famous one who has walked the catwalks of brands such as “Rag & Bone”, “Miu Miu” and “Marc Jacobs” accompanied the publication with the legend, “For legal reasons, this is a joke”.

As a result of his activity on networks, Ratajkowski obtained dozens of comments of appreciation from his fans, taking it as a hint towards his now ex-partner, Sebastian Bear-McClard, for alleged infidelity.

Recall that a few weeks ago, a source exclusively told Page Six that Bear-McClard caused the split due to his infidelity: “It’s a dog. He is disgusting”he specified at the time.

It may interest you:

• Emily Ratajkowski plans to divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard after rumors of infidelity
• This is the simple house in California that Emily Ratajkowski sells for $2,195,000 dollars
• Naked, Emily Ratajkowski boasts on her body the “battle wounds” she got after attending the Bad Bunny concert

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax go for a walk after recording a movie in which they both participate

5 hours ago

United States: LeBron James and Drake sued by a 79-year-old man

5 hours ago

Chris Hemsworth ‘Thor’ reveals why he stopped eating meat for scenes with Natalie Portman

5 hours ago

People. Justin Bieber, who suffers from paralysis in the face, cancels his concerts again

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button