VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski criticized her ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in a Tik Tok comic

Amid speculation about the reason that led her to end her relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard, the actress Emily Ratajkowski He sent her a forceful message through a video that soon went viral through Tik Tok. Here we tell you the details!

During the last hours a short clip has gained strength in which the North American model joined the viral trend “He’s a 10 but…”this in collaboration with the user @Pierina.

In the video, Emily Ratajkowski is seen nodding to the statement heard in the audio that started the trend, which read: “When he thinks it’s a 10 because he threw you, but you like ugly men.”

Likewise, the businesswoman lip-synchronized with an excerpt from the rap track “Pump 101” by Digga D & Still Brickin, in which she said “How can I say this in a friendly way?”.

To give the final blow, the famous one who has walked the catwalks of brands such as “Rag & Bone”, “Miu Miu” and “Marc Jacobs” accompanied the publication with the legend, “For legal reasons, this is a joke”.

As a result of his activity on networks, Ratajkowski obtained dozens of comments of appreciation from his fans, taking it as a hint towards his now ex-partner, Sebastian Bear-McClard, for alleged infidelity.

Recall that a few weeks ago, a source exclusively told Page Six that Bear-McClard caused the split due to his infidelity: “It’s a dog. He is disgusting”he specified at the time.

