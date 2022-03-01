Video, emotional talk by Alberto Gamero in the Millonarios locker room, Betplay League leader | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Coach Alberto Gamero never hid it: he arranged a competitive roster in Bogotá, against Cortuluá, because his goal was to secure the lead before traveling to Brazil. So, just like that, he did it.

Millonarios is the leader of the Betplay I 2022 League with 20 units, one more than Deportes Tolima and three more than Atlético Nacional, both defeated on this date 9.

And it is that in the technical talk prior to the duel against Cortuluá (win 1-0) Gamero asked for exactly that, wanting to be leaders. This was recorded in the video shared by the club:

It is true that this is not how it begins but how it ends, according to Tolima’s coach, Hernán Torres, but in the case of Millonarios it was very important to go to Brazil, to the second leg against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores, with three points in the backpack.

The emotional factor is crucial to try to turn a key that is lost 2-1 and that will have to be traced with the public and everything against. Half of the payroll already traveled on Saturday and the rest will arrive in Rio de Janeiro this Monday, hours before the duel on Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 pm Colombian time. Competition will come first. Then we will have to look for the feat.